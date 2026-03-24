U.S. Air Force B-1B Bomber Destroys Iranian Ballistic Missiles

Many of these missions involve long-range flights that can last more than a day. Some bombers have flown directly from the United States to Iran and back, while others operate from allied bases in Europe such as RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom. Deploying bombers to Europe allows the United States to conduct repeated bombing runs and maintain pressure on Iranian military targets. At times, nearly a dozen B-1B aircraft have been positioned in Europe to support these operations, according to an essay from Air and Space Forces Magazine.