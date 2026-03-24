U.S. Air Force B-1B Bomber Destroys Iranian Ballistic Missiles

The United States Air Force’s B-1B Lancer bomber has become a major weapon in the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iran. During the conflict, part of a larger operation often referred to as Operation Epic Fury, the B-1B has been used to strike Iranian missile facilities, military infrastructure, and underground command centers, according to U.S. Central Command.
The B-1B Lancer is a long-range heavy bomber designed for high-speed, low-altitude penetration and precision strikes, which has been substantially upgraded over the years to remain relevant and effective. The B1-B has been integrated with new avionics, computing and a Bomb Rack Unit for weapons integration. Today’s B-1B has even been configured to carry hypersonic weapons.
B1-B Attacks Iran’s Ballistic Missiles
Equipped with variable-sweep wings and advanced radar systems, the aircraft can carry up to about 34,000 kilograms (75,000 pounds) of weapons, including precision-guided bombs and cruise missiles. These capabilities make it particularly useful in modern conflicts where destroying hardened military targets is critical. In the campaign against Iran, the bomber’s ability to carry large numbers of precision weapons allows it to strike multiple targets in a single mission, something supported by a larger bomb bay.
In early stages of the conflict, U.S. officials confirmed that B-1B bombers conducted strikes deep inside Iranian territory to degrade Iran’s ballistic-missile capabilities and command-and-control networks. These missions targeted facilities involved in missile production, storage, and launch operations. According to military reports, the goal of these strikes was to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten U.S. forces and regional allies with missile attacks.
Flying from Europe
Many of these missions involve long-range flights that can last more than a day. Some bombers have flown directly from the United States to Iran and back, while others operate from allied bases in Europe such as RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom. Deploying bombers to Europe allows the United States to conduct repeated bombing runs and maintain pressure on Iranian military targets. At times, nearly a dozen B-1B aircraft have been positioned in Europe to support these operations, according to an essay from Air and Space Forces Magazine.
The B-1B is particularly effective against hardened targets such as underground bunkers and industrial complexes. In the Iran campaign, it seems likely that the bombers have used precision-guided bombs like GBU-31 JDAMs with BLU-109 penetrator warheads. These weapons are designed to penetrate reinforced concrete and destroy underground facilities that standard bombs cannot easily damage.
Long Dwell-Time
Another key advantage of the B-1B is its ability to remain near a target area for extended periods. Unlike many fighter aircraft that must quickly refuel or return to base, the B-1B can loiter over the battlefield and strike emerging targets as intelligence becomes available. This capability allows commanders to respond quickly to new threats, such as mobile missile launchers or newly identified command centers. Tracking and destroying Iran’s mobile missile launchers has been a very large part of the ongoing mission.
The B-1B’s use in the Iran conflict also highlights the role of coordinated airpower. The bombers operate alongside other U.S. aircraft such as B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, drones, and surveillance aircraft. These platforms are likely networked together to share target information and launch new attacks quickly as new intelligence becomes available.
Kris Osbornis President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.