U.S. Air Force May Bring F-15EX 4.5-Gen Combat Air Power to War

The F-15s weapons are engineered to closely align with the kinds of sensing, computing and EW applications known to be fundamental to 5th-Gen assets such as the F-35. However, the DOT&E report does add the caveat that, in the testing, the F-15EX may not have been matched against the most advanced threats available. Therefore, it may not be fully known just how comparable an F-15EX is with an F-35, yet many regard the F-35s advantage as a so-called “flying computer” to reside in the fidelity, range and integration of its sensing, radar, threat warning and information sharing systems. This is quite similar to what is described for the F-15EX.