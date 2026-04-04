Was a U.S. F-35 "Hit" by Infra-Red Missiles Without Using Radar?

Is there a previously under-recognized F-35 “vulnerability?” Or was the Iranian hit on an F-35 simply a “lucky shot?” Perhaps the aircraft was flying too slowly or at a lower altitude, something quite possible given that the F-35 is increasingly thought of as a Close-Air-Support-capable platform. While an F-35 is “thin skinned” compared to a “flying tank” A-10, it can maneuver at much greater speeds and use longer-range high-fidelity sensors to identify and precisely hit ground targets from higher altitudes. The circumstances may not be clear, and might perhaps seem slightly surprising given that the U.S. and Israel have for weeks been operating with air superiority above Iran. Iran does not seem to operate any threatening Russian-built S-300 or S-400 air defenses, as they have likely been destroyed for quite some time. It’s possible the F-35 was flying at a lower altitude to perform closer-in reconnaissance or strike missions, or perhaps ground-based Iranian weapons fired “area” weapons or used “proximity” fuses to blanket a general “area” with explosive material. Hitting the F-35 may have simply been coincidence or “accidental.” United States Central Command says that yes the F-35 was “hit” by hostile fire, but that the aircraft made an emergency landing and the pilot is in “stable” condition.