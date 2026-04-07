What if The U.S. Built 700 F-22s

The F-22 circumstance inevitably introduces the key question as to what the U.S. military, or perhaps even the world, might look like now if the Pentagon had stayed with the original plan to acquire hundreds of F-22s. In an era of great power rivalry, one cannot underestimate the importance of purs “mass,” and the ability to deploy a large fleet of F-22s would undoubtedly change the global balance of power. Consider, for example, the pace at which China is adding J-20s to its fleet of 5th-generation aircraft. What if the U.S. Air Force operated 700 or more F-22s? That is something the PLA AF would not be able to match for years. In any large-scale confrontation, an ability to “widen” an attack envelope, particularly with modern networking, would enable the larger Air Force to potentially out-flank or “encircle” an enemy force.