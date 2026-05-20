Where is Russia's Flashy 5th-Gen Stealth Checkmate Su-75?

The idea is to “mass” produce an exportable, lower-cost 5th-generation stealth fighter for Russian allies or customers interested in a multi-national 5th-generation network of jets to “mass” attack across formations. There are reasons to “pause” at this possibility, given Russia’s production challenges and the massive deficit the Su-75 would operate with in relation to NATO. There are already hundreds of F-35s spread globally across more than 18 countries, and estimates from Lockheed Martin suggest there will be at least 600 F-35s on the European continent by 2030. Russia is known for its fighter-jet production and budget problems, as evidenced by its floundering fleet of Su-57s. Russia has been planning to build hundreds of Su-57s for years, but has never been able to put together an actual “force” or formation of Su-57s, so it seems unlikely that things could be at all different with the Su-75.