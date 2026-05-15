Why The B-52 Will Fly 100 Years

The B-52 arsenal has also evolved considerably over the years, as the bomber will soon fly with hypersonic weapons, lasers and the dual-use, nuclear-capable Long Range Stand Off weapon cruise missile. The aircraft will also incorporate the most modern variant of the enduring B-61, called the Mod 13. The Mod 13 is a bomb which incorporates the capabilities of separate variants into a single bomb, meaning it can be tailored for an earth penetrating blast effect, area detonation or simple point-detonate setting. This increases efficiency and enables pilots to operate with a full scope of combat attack options while flying with fewer actual individual “bombs.” Bomb carriage capacity itself has also been massively revamped for the B-52, as the aircraft now flies with a new internal weapons bay which greatly increases the bomber payload or weapons carrying capacity. With the new 1760 internal weapons bay upgrade, the B-52 can carry up to eight of the newest “J-series” bombs and more ordnance overall.