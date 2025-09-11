9-11 Never Forget: America's Enduring Vigilance

By LTC Scott E. Rutter (USA, Retired)

September 11th continues to evoke powerful emotions across our nation. Though more than two decades have passed, America remains committed to memorializing this day—honoring those who perished in the Twin Towers, a field in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. As a democratic nation shaped by our collective history, we must never cease remembering the innocent victims of these attacks and the men and women who have served to protect and defend our country, many making the ultimate sacrifice.

Just as individuals rely on memory for guidance, the United States possesses a shared history that steers our national course and forms our foundational mindset. Tragedies like 9/11 serve as critical markers in this journey. As global events unfold, we must keep the devastating reality and evil nature of these terrorist acts firmly in our national consciousness. When catastrophe first strikes, reactions tend to be immediate and localized—it's only with time that the profound implications and meanings fully emerge.

History can indeed be painful but forgetting carries greater danger. Malevolent forces worldwide actively work to distort or minimize significant events—former Iranian leaders and others continue denying the Holocaust despite hundreds of thousands of Americans having given their lives during WWII. We cannot afford such amnesia. Though painful, 9/11 remains an indelible part of American history.

Some argue that footage of aircraft striking the World Trade Center towers or individuals making desperate final choices is too traumatic for public consumption. Having worked with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), I understand that families affected never fully recover from such profound loss. Many find commemorations difficult to process, while others remain consumed by daily struggles. Yet those murdered on 9/11 deserve remembrance. People recoil from these images precisely because they confront us with unvarnished reality. When we disengage from reality—relegating it beyond our everyday thoughts and decisions—we risk losing our grasp on truth itself. The evil manifested on 9/11 persists, actively seeking our destruction today. We cannot retreat into comfortable suburban existences, digital entertainments, and convenient delusions of personal immunity. Any one of us could have been at the Twin Towers, aboard those planes, or might become targets tomorrow. These truths demand confrontation—we must make time to feel this pain and remember.

Regarding security and terrorism: Americans today stand more protected than twenty years ago. We must maintain offensive vigilance worldwide while remaining mindful of actions that could enable terrorist resurgence. Potential attackers must be intercepted before acting. As we carefully advance, we must balance security imperatives with our cherished freedoms and privacy. President John F. Kennedy's wisdom resonates: "The mere absence of war is not necessarily peace." This principle must guide our ongoing efforts to prevent terrorist activities both domestically and globally.

Our strategy must remain offensive—identifying terrorist cells before they exploit vulnerabilities. Intelligence operations must safeguard high-value potential targets. Military commanders require flexibility and authority to engage threats decisively. We must strengthen protective infrastructure and work seamlessly with international allies to eliminate Al Qaeda and ISIS elements.

Events in Afghanistan demonstrated that those intent on America's destruction remain patient adversaries. The Taliban, unconcerned with electoral cycles or democratic values, operate with singular determination. Their control has created power vacuums exploitable by terrorist organizations. In military operations from Desert Storm through OIF, we understood that battlefield realities would differ from planning assumptions. Superior leadership requires adaptation to changing conditions. There exists no linear path in combat or leadership—constant evaluation and tactical flexibility prove essential. While politics inevitably influence international operations, we must distinguish between military/intelligence imperatives and political considerations that might distort objectives. America possesses unparalleled military and intelligence capabilities that deserve our full confidence in executing their missions.

The loss of thirteen service members during the Afghanistan withdrawal remains devastating. I continue to offer profound condolences to their families. Their exemplary service and patriotism will never be forgotten.

Our military forces and civilian population continue demonstrating mutual support. At this moment, service members and intelligence professionals safeguard American interests worldwide—from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East to reconnaissance missions in the South China Sea. We must remain steadfast.

In closing, I urge reflection on what makes America exceptional—our reliance on ordinary citizens making extraordinary sacrifices. From the Revolutionary War through the War on Terror, from essential workers to first responders battling global pandemics, Americans consistently answer their nation's call. This dedication transcends military service to include government work and community involvement. We must remember 9/11, for to forget risks dishonoring the millions who have stood and sacrificed throughout our nation's history.

Silver Star Recipient Lt. Col. Scott Rutter commanded the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry, 3ID (M) destroying Republican Guard Forces as Baghdad International Airport during the combat phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom I (2003).Scott is an Entrepreneur and Founder and President of the Valor Network, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business that is one of the largest Telemedicine/Teleradiology providers to medical facilities in the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security.