C-UAS Series: Golden Dome - Industry Surges Counter Drone & Homeland Defense Weapons

By Kris Osborn

Elbit America - Matt Steenman on recent Golden Dome Industry Day

"What jumped out at me was one just the breadth of different companies that that came to the industry day, from large primes to small businesses offering unique solutions. I think right now the department is really studying the architecture and trying to get the fundamentals right on that. So they're looking at their existing systems and how those systems and sensors can be used, and then also identifying additional sensors and possibly effectors that would need to get created. But again, central to that I think, is really that command and control layer and that engagement management that we talked about before," Steenman told Warrior.

Steenman on Golden Dome Architecture

"If you looked at Iron Dome or the integrated air and missile defense that they have over in Israel, Elbit actually plays a central role in that system with something that we call engagement management. It's a software application that really focuses on bringing together the different sensors that are out there, using that data to generate a common operating picture, and then choose the effectors by suggesting to the operator which effectors should be used and when they should be used..... to both maximize the engagement potential, but also to minimize any collateral damage that there might be," Steenman said.