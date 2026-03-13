I recognize that Anthropic is a corporation with the legal right to choose its customers and partners. Unlike defense contractors bound by existing agreements, you have no obligation to work with the Pentagon. This freedom of choice, however, comes with a corresponding weight of responsibility. When a company develops technology of such significance that its presence or absence in our national defense infrastructure could alter the balance of power between democracies and authoritarian regimes, the decision of whether to provide it becomes more than a business choice, it becomes a decision with profound implications for national security. You have every right to refuse, but I would argue that exercising that right, while legally permissible and perhaps personally comforting, would effectively make a unilateral determination about American military capabilities that should rest with elected officials and military leaders, not with a private company. By withholding your superior technology, you would not prevent the military from using AI, you would simply ensure they use inferior versions while our adversaries suffer no such disadvantage.