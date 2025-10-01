Pentagon Surges AI for Golden Dome

" I think AI can play a couple of key different roles in in Golden Dome. I think as we just talked about... identifying targets and tracking targets against different fields of regards. I don't necessarily think identifying possible targets is the hard part, but it's deciding which of those targets are actually real targets and not decoys that the enemy has employed to try to overwhelm your system or make you use effectors against a non real threat to you," Mathew Steenman, Elbit America, Chief Technology Officer, told Warrior

"I think one of the other areas with AI we talk about is command and control. We talked about how big the defensive network will have to be. It's likely that anybody who's going to launch that type of attack at you is also going to attack your networks, and maybe through electronic warfare ..... so implementing AI at a layer where it's going to deal with healing the network and finding the most efficient way to get the data around despite those effects from the adversary, I think is really important," Steenman said.

Warrior: Roger that. Because if it were, for example, an urban area, you might not want a kinetic explosion or fragmentation. You might want to pick another countermeasure, whether it's EW microwave or, if weather permits, maybe even a laser to incinerate or disable something because those are scalable. What kinds of countermeasures will this network with? What are you thinking?

"So I think everything is on the table at this point. Obviously, you know, we've got a long history with your more traditional kinetic type effectors, and that's a core functionality of what our engagement management application does, is suggesting to the operator very quickly which effector the system believes, you know, based on all the training that it's gone through, which effectors should be used at any one time and when it should be used, just as you mentioned, to prevent the collateral damage. Now, if you look at, you know, attacks in mass, especially against point targets, I think that's when you start to look at the other technologies, like you mentioned, with high power microwave......we've seen that be effective in situations or as you mentioned, directed energy. But I think it all depends on the threat and the number of threats and how fast that threat is coming at you. I think these systems that we employ, and hopefully through the use of AI are bringing those suggestions and courses of actions to the operators incredibly quickly," Steenman said.