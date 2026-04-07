The Age of Cheap War

Exquisite systems by themselves are not the problem. For decades, I navigated the myriad decision-support systems guiding acquisition programs and have come to learn that often nobody asks the right questions or analyzes the alternatives (AoA). I led hundreds of programs, and only ever did one full AoA because there was rarely an appetite to take the time to study the problem before investing in a solution. Rushing to failure becomes the risk. Today, AI has potential to substantially compress analytical timelines. If an AoA revealed that the U.S. military could defeat an emerging threat with a medieval catapult, why should it invest in a “next generation” technology? We need to ask ourselves, “Can we scale this next generation technology?” We need to ask ourselves whether it will survive on the next battlefield.