101st Airborne Revamps Air Attack Tactics With MV-75 Cheyenne Tiltrotor Arrival

“The ability to move twice as far, twice as fast, enables us, particularly in geographically isolated or large square kilometers or mileage areas, to move out into the battle space much, much more quickly than we can with some of our current platforms. The biggest advantage for us is also reduction in logistics when it comes to the speed of fighting, you can't run without logistics,” Col. Tyler Partridge, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Commander, told Warrior. “I think what this platform opens up with its arrival and integration is the ability to think about problem solving in ways we've not done before…the ability to jump in an aircraft or multiple aircraft and fly as a formation. The aircraft allows us to operate as a self-deploying force traveling with weapons and equipment to a location from the place where we train, maintain and sustain those operations on a daily basis …this is relatively new.”