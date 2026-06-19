AI, Drones, and Long-Range Fires: Inside the Army's New Multi-Domain Command Pacific

Drone operations emerged as one of the most heavily discussed topics during the briefing, with officials describing a future battlefield saturated with autonomous systems. Harrington explained that “There really is no sanctuary area that is protected from observation and potential targeting," in reference to Ukraine. This led to one of the most interesting defensive strategies being implemented, where decoys are being utilized to confuse and potentially deceive an adversary. Further expanding on the sensor and shooter relationship is how the “family” of systems is being paired together in order to maximize effectiveness. Clark claimed that “we're working again with a number of vendors…working directly with companies to try to build what we need in order to meet the requirements to be able to conduct both inter and intra-theater logistics.” The layered ecosystem of drones used for surveillance, electronic warfare, deception, targeting, and strike operations reflects exactly the lessons learned from Ukraine.