AI, Drones, and Long-Range Fires: Inside the Army's New Multi-Domain Command Pacific

Transforming the 7th Infantry Division into a tech-driven powerhouse, the Army integrates cyber, space, and AI-enabled sensors to dominate modern battlefields across the vast Indo-Pacific theater.
By: Tuva Siegel, Warrior Editorial Fellow
The U.S. Army recently redesignated the 7th Infantry Division as the Multi-Domain Command Pacific, creating a headquarters that combines traditional ground forces with cyber, space, drone, and long-range strike capabilities. A June 18, 2026, roundtable panel detailing this redesignation consisted of GEN Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific; LTG Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General, I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord; and MG Bernard J. Harrington, Commanding General, 7th Infantry Division / Multi-Domain Command – Pacific (MDC-PAC).
Army leaders say the shift reflects how artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and connected networks of sensors and shooters are increasingly shaping modern warfare. This supports the “Army's commitment to transformation and putting real capability forward,” as outlined by General Ronald Clark, Commander of U.S. Army Pacific. The command, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is intended to help the Army operate across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific while integrating more closely with joint and allied forces. Maj. Gen. Bernard Harrington stressed that "this is not simply just a name change. It's really the next step in a legacy of transformation."
Harrington further explained that merging the maneuver capacity that existed within the 7th Infantry Division with the long-range sensing, fires, cyber, space, electronic warfare, and information capabilities would be a real advantage due to the nature of its organization and dedication to matching strides with the increasing speed and scale of technology. Harrington also gave the example of Balikatan 26, where the formation worked to solidify the integration of long-range fires, air defense, and counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) capabilities. Networking these systems together to provide “multi-domain effects in a real theater environment as a rehearsal concept” further strengthens the “tailor-made” nature of a formation built to “sense, move, protect, strike, and sustain.”
Officials also repeatedly highlighted the “Adaptive and agentic command and control that is AI-enabled," as a critical tool for managing the vast amount of information generated by modern battlefields. Harrington outlines that “we need to be able to absorb and make sense really quickly of what those sensors are seeing from space, stratosphere, air, maritime, terrestrial and then be able to process that and quickly push it to the best shooter." Additionally, while largely automated through AI, there is a human-on-the-loop element, maintaining supervision and outlining the persisting durability of traditional ground forces even as the cross-domain contact layer becomes more autonomous.
Drone operations emerged as one of the most heavily discussed topics during the briefing, with officials describing a future battlefield saturated with autonomous systems. Harrington explained that “There really is no sanctuary area that is protected from observation and potential targeting," in reference to Ukraine. This led to one of the most interesting defensive strategies being implemented, where decoys are being utilized to confuse and potentially deceive an adversary. Further expanding on the sensor and shooter relationship is how the “family” of systems is being paired together in order to maximize effectiveness. Clark claimed that “we're working again with a number of vendors…working directly with companies to try to build what we need in order to meet the requirements to be able to conduct both inter and intra-theater logistics.” The layered ecosystem of drones used for surveillance, electronic warfare, deception, targeting, and strike operations reflects exactly the lessons learned from Ukraine.
Officials then went on to emphasize that new technologies are being tested by soldiers in realistic environments rather than remaining laboratory concepts. Harrington explained, "not only is it important to have our soldiers be able to inform the evolution of this equipment, but it is getting this equipment into the first island chain and side by side with the joint force and our allies and partners." Clark expanded on this sentiment explaining that soldiers must be able to “shake it, take it, break it," to give meaningful feedback.
The activation of the Multi-Domain Command Pacific outlines how the Army expects future conflicts to be fought. Military leaders envision a force connected by AI, powered by networks of drones and sensors, and capable of coordinating long-range strikes across the Indo-Pacific. However, "it's not about the capabilities of the equipment. It's really about the people who employ it," concluded Clark.
Tuva Siegel is an Editorial Fellow at Warrior Maven. She studies English at Kenyon College. Tuva is the author of Drömland, a fictional collection of short stories, and is currently studying weapons and military technology.