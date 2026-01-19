Army Adds LRHW Hypersonic Missile Battery to Pacific

The much anticipated weapon is indeed arriving now and expected to be operational in multiple locations in coming months, something very much needed in the Pacific to offset China’s current advantage in the realm of hypersonics. China’s now operational DF-17, for example, can likely already hold Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and even Guam at risk of attack from its mainland, and the PLA-Navy has also test-fired the YJ-20 sea-launched hypersonic weapon from its stealthy Type 055 destroyer. Beyond these two areas of concern, the PLA Air Force has even armed its H-6 bomber with the YJ-21, an air-launched variant of the hypersonic weapon. In essence, this means the PLA can hold the US and its allies at risk of hypersonic attack from air, land and sea.