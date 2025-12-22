Army Airborne Brigade Conducts Drone Wargame Ops in Rocky Terrain

"Our platoon typically conducts long-range reconnaissance and assists in training others, the infantrymen, to conduct short-range reconnaissance. We also have the capability to conduct short and long-range attack with drones, specifically using first-person view drones that are either controlled by radio frequencies or by fiber-optic cables. We also conduct missions with drone bombing at longer or shorter ranges, where we drop things like grenades on an enemy," 1st Lt. Rhett Perry, 173 Airborne Brigade

"When it comes to the Red Team, we have a great relationship with our 1-4 infantry battalion that's down at Hohenfelds, the joint multinational training center, and they've been doing a really great job working with us, and sometimes against us when we have to play on integrating drones at echelon.....specifically sending small teams out with first-person view drones or with with short-range reconnaissance systems," CW-2 Daniel Grumbach, 173rd Airborne Brigade

"I would say we have a very unique terrain set here, especially in the area of Germany, we're in a hilly terrain with a lot of trees. ...So we do deal with a lot of finding shortcomings when it comes to RF distances, or trying to work through those by developing repeater antennas or ways to help extend our ranging," Army soldier with 173 Airborne Brigade.

"We have a lot of intelligence with ISR ....and then whether it be an armored target, air defense or ground maneuver force from the enemy or the adversary... we will go through the fires process to the artillery or to some sort of FPV (First Person View) strike or another form of effects on the enemy. We go through different scenarios, collecting intelligence through any means to include reconnaissance and then use a deliberate fire chain to affect the enemy with some sort of targeting," 1st Lt. Rhett Perry, 173 Airborne Brigade.