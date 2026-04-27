Can "Cage Armor" Bars Stop Attack Drones from Destroying Tanks?

Cage armor can prove quite effective against incoming explosive drones by virtue of simple proximity, the metal bars create a collision with the attacking suicide drone in the “air” “before” the explosive makes contact with the tank armor itself. This means some fragments continue on to hit the armor but the initial large “energetics” or “explosion” takes place “away” from the armor of the tank. This massively increases survivability and helps tanks survive increasingly deadly drone attacks capable of loitering and precisely targeting moving tanks. Cage armor is also used against RPGs and is most effective when countering point-detonate kinds of incoming rounds. In order to be fully protective, it seems cage armor would need to almost exist in a 360 kind of protective envelope. It also seems possible that these kinds of armor bars could stop, slow down or at least minimize the explosive impact generated by anti-armor weapons.