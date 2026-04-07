Could the U.S. Quickly Win a Ground or Amphibious War Against Iran?

The U.S. Army does, however, have operational counter-drone lasers and EW, so the question is how tailored are they to the Iranian threat and how “many” of them currently support Army units. Can they be produced quickly “at scale?” Do they exist in a substantial, deployable capacity? AV, for example, makes the now operational 50-kw LOCUST laser system, and Army ground units now also deploy with an integrated C-UAS system called Low, slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS). This Raytheon system uses KuRFS radar with Coyote interceptors and an integrated Syracuse Research Systems EW system to destroy or “jam” attacking drones. Could these operational technologies counter Iranian Shahed drones in a ground war? What about a salvo or swarm of attack drones? Could these be deployed widely and sufficiently across a ground attack force to ensure maneuvering units could counter Iranian drone swarms? Would operational LIDS units succeed in jamming groups of Shahed drones? If the answer is yes, to a clear extent, then the prospect of a ground invasion might make more tactical sense. If the answer is no, or not sufficiently, then a ground assault would simply be ill advised or too risky, as poorly defended drone swarm attacks could devastate armored convoys and troop concentrations. In Ukraine, for instance, U.S. made Switchblade kamikaze drones have simply decimated Russian T-90 tanks with an ability to loiter and “strike” as an explosive anti-armor weapon. Could Iranian Shaheds be seen and countered with sufficient success such that a mechanized advance could favor success? This largely pertains to a possible “unknown” as well, meaning the extent of Iran’s existing drone arsenal may not be fully known, as much of it is likely buried underground. Thus far, Iranian drone attacks have been limited to further stand-off ranges, yet a closer-in approaching U.S. Army force might be easier for Iran to target.