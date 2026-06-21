Expanding Attack: Army Launches New AI-Enabled "Multi-Domain Command - Pacific"

“On behalf of the Theater Army, part of our responsibility is to be fit for purpose as we integrate ourselves with the Joint Force and with our partners and allies. We’ve managed to do that over time, and this capability, now at a division level, gives us a two-star commander and headquarters that more easily integrates across all the warfighting functions into the Joint Force,” Gen. Ronald Clark, Commander, U.S. Army Pacific Command, told reporters. “You’re starting to see capabilities proliferate to other divisions that we hadn’t seen before, because that ties into what we need our divisions to do in the Pacific, which may be a little bit different than in other areas of operation. For instance, as you know, the 25th Infantry Division is our first infantry division to field long-range precision fires organic to the division.”