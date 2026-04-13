How Does Iran Still Have a Missile & Drone Arsenal?

There are several key factors to consider here, one of which may simply be Iran’s potential strategy; Iran is known to have massive underground missile cities where it stores small boats, drones and missiles, and it is likely difficult for attacking U.S. and Israeli commanders to “know” exactly where all of them are. Iran is known to have spent decades building up its missile arsenal in anticipation of this kind of war scenario. How much does Iran have left? Is the IRGC deliberately holding back to ensure it retains offensive attack capability for weeks or months into the future in the event of protracted conflict? This strategy, if true, may yield some short term benefits, yet Operation Epic Fury has targeted Iran’s production capacity and destroyed missile and drone manufacturing locations. Iran’s ability to maintain its arsenal over time would seem to very much be in question, given the destruction caused by Epic Fury.