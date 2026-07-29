Layered Missile Defenses Intercept IRGC Ballistic Missile Attack on U.S. Forces

Advanced radar networks and multi-domain interceptors neutralized a surprise Iranian strike, validating the Pentagon’s strategic investment in integrated, high-altitude defense systems to protect regional assets.
By: Tuva Siegel, Warrior Editorial Fellow
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles at U.S. forces based in the Middle East at 5:45 p.m. ET. The surprise attack was intercepted by U.S. forces on July 28, 2026, according to a CENTCOM post on X. This follows a string of precision strikes conducted by the U.S. and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces in Iraq on July 28 against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks, reports CENTCOM.
The CENTCOM statement did not specify which interceptors were used; however, it is likely that a network of defenses helped detect and intercept the missiles. While it appears the missiles were fired over land, implying that systems such as THAAD and Patriot were likely involved, satellites or surface ships in the Persian Gulf equipped with Aegis radar are also possible contributors to the detection and tracking network.
According to a 2023 Warrior Maven article, the U.S. military has spent years strengthening its missile defense posture in the Middle East in response to growing threats from Iran. In 2023, then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of additional Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries, along with a second carrier strike group, stating the measures would "further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region." The deployments reflected the Pentagon's emphasis on creating a layered missile defense network, which likely contibuted to the successful intercept. The Patriot air defense system was previously deployed to the Middle East because of its ability to detect, track, and intercept advanced Iranian cruise missiles. Unlike ballistic missiles, which follow a predictable arcing trajectory, cruise missiles fly at low altitudes and hug the terrain, reducing radar detection time and making them “much harder to track.”
As Warrior Maven reports, the Patriot missile can "network with multiple platforms across multiple domains" and "track and destroy several maneuvering cruise missiles simultaneously using paradigm-changing radar, networking and fire control." The article explains that this capability was further demonstrated by integrating the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor with the Navy's Aegis Combat System, allowing the "high-resolution, highly sensitive Aegis radar" to "find and 'light up' targets" for Patriot interceptors. According to a Lockheed Martin official who previously spoke to Warrior, the integration strengthens layered missile defense by enabling ships to defend against "advanced, maneuverable targets."
Tuva Siegel is an Editorial Fellow at Warrior Maven. She studies English at Kenyon College. Tuva is the author of Drömland, a fictional collection of short stories, and is currently studying weapons and military technology.