Layered Missile Defenses Intercept IRGC Ballistic Missile Attack on U.S. Forces

According to a 2023 Warrior Maven article, the U.S. military has spent years strengthening its missile defense posture in the Middle East in response to growing threats from Iran. In 2023, then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of additional Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries, along with a second carrier strike group, stating the measures would "further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region." The deployments reflected the Pentagon's emphasis on creating a layered missile defense network, which likely contibuted to the successful intercept. The Patriot air defense system was previously deployed to the Middle East because of its ability to detect, track, and intercept advanced Iranian cruise missiles. Unlike ballistic missiles, which follow a predictable arcing trajectory, cruise missiles fly at low altitudes and hug the terrain, reducing radar detection time and making them “much harder to track.”