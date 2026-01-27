New Faster, Lighter More Lethal Army M1E3 Tank Brings New Combat Tactics

These are likely among the many reasons why the Army is now fully immersed in its M1E3 Abrams Tank Modernization Program. After acquiring large numbers of the massively upgraded M1A2 SEP v3, the Army appears to be “skipping” over its M1A2 SEP v4 variant in favor of the emerging M1E3. The strategic rationale for many of specifics related to technical components of the M1E3 are not likely to be available for security reasons, yet it is likely that the Army is engineering its new tank variant with a specific mind to the kinds of anti-armor threats the world has observed in Ukraine. A faster, more agile tank, potentially fortified by longer-range weapons and sensors - and perhaps even active protection – would be in a much better position to thwart, avoid or destroy common anti-armor threats such shoulder-fired anti-tank guided missiles. Scout and infantry support, perhaps aided by ground and air unmanned reconnaissance technologies, will increasingly place tank crews in a position to “see,” “find,” and “know” potential ambush locations at greater stand-off ranges.