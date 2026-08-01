Pentagon Surges AI to "Tactical Edge"

This increased speed is, to a large extent, enabled by AI as advanced algorithms can gather incoming sensor data from otherwise disparate pools of sensor data, integrate and organize the data and perform near “real-time” analytics to pair identify targets within a cluttered, congested battlefield, optimize sensor-to-shooter pairing and exact immediately lethality across otherwise disconnected or disaggregated areas of combat. The Army helped pioneer this use of AI during President Trump’s first administration at an exercise or “campaign of learning” called Project Convergence. At this event in the desert in 2020, the Army reduced sensor-to-shooter command and control from 20 mins down to 20-seconds using a ground based AI system known as FireStorm. The technology has evolved considerably since this time and AI-enabled collection and data processing is happening more and more at the “tactical edge” of combat with small drones, hand-held devices and advanced weapons systems. These are likely some of the reasons why Harrington said AI was critical to USARPACs new Multi-Domain Command Pacific.