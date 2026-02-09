New U.S. Army AI-Enabled M1E3 Tank to Destroy Enemy Drones & Control Robots

The adaptations to the Abrams, which have taken place progressively over the course of many years, sought to address the kinds of deficits, liabilities and technical challenges which required upgrades to the platform; these areas of challenge are likely closely intertwined with the kinds of technologies and strategies informing M1E3 development. Therefore, the M1E3 is much faster and lighter at 60-tons, and therefore better suited for deployment and expeditionary operations. A smaller, lighter, faster tank will also of course be positioned to maneuver through urban areas, transit over bridges existing Abrams can’t transit and pass through narrowly configured passageways. Ideally, the M1E3s lighter weight can be achieved without comprising the classic survivability of the Abrams tanks, perhaps due to the discovery of lightweight composite armor materials or a new generation of Active Protection Systems.