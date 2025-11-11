The Call to Duty: America's Obligation to Our Veterans

By Scott Rutter, Veteran President and CEO of the Valor Network Inc. Author of Damn Fine Soldiers to be published JUL 2026

We often speak of freedom as our birthright as Americans, but freedom isn't free. Throughout our nation's history, brave men and women of our Armed Forces have come together to defend America when our borders, our people, and our way of life have been threatened. When others turned away, our veterans were willing to stand up, be counted, and put their boots on the ground.

Our most potent weapon in war, without a doubt, is the brave men and women in uniform. They come from all across America—from small towns and cities, and from various backgrounds—volunteering to answer their Nation's Call to Duty.

After the Revolutionary War, President George Washington said, "we owe these veterans a debt of gratitude, indeed a debt of honor." This debt continues today, but our obligation extends beyond gratitude to concrete action supporting those who have sacrificed for our nation.

It is not only the service member who answers the Call to Duty. Military families serve through their unwavering support to loved ones in harm's way. They may not carry rifles on their shoulders, but they carry the weight of worry until their loved ones return home. Tragically, some never do. Just as our veterans have made sacrifices, these families have made sacrifices as well.

As a Board member and Treasurer of the Tragedy Assistance Team for Survivors (TAPS), I work alongside great leaders like former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other military and industry leaders to support children and family members of deceased service members. Years after families are walked out the front gate of military bases and transitioned to Social Security, TAPS remains present to assist during their time of need.

Firsthand Experience: The True Cost of Freedom

In 1990, I had the honor to command C Company, 2nd Battalion 16th Infantry—a "team of teams" focused on caring for each other and completing the mission. In February 1991, our combined force conducted operations aimed at removing the Iraqi Army from Kuwait. Our task was to breach the initial Iraqi defenses to allow follow-on forces to pass through and destroy Republican Guard Forces—which is exactly what we did.

The breach was intense. Just as in previous wars, our soldiers never wavered, despite danger and death all around. The only things we could trust were our judgment, equipment, training, and fellow soldiers. Their sweat reminded us we were still alive, despite the sand hell of the Iraq desert. We were dependent on extended supply lines, away from our homes, friends, and families. There was only one direction: north. The only way home was forward—to crush the Iraqi defenses.

The mighty 16th Infantry—the Rangers—fought in multiple engagements against Iraqi enemy forces. We were truly the "Tip of the Spear." Our soldiers were real people who understood that America is worth dying for. Brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters who could have chosen an easier path, yet defined their lives by selflessly defending our freedom. They readily re-enlisted, even after witnessing the death and injuries of their brothers.

Then again in 2003, I had the privilege to command one of the lead battalions of the Third Infantry Division during our attack against Saddam Hussein's regime. For twenty-one straight days, the soldiers I commanded went to the enemy—they didn't wait, they didn't ask questions, they did what they had to do. They fought as a team: for one another.

In addition to destroying the Special Republican Guard forces at Baghdad International Airport, my battalion cleared routes at Al Samawah to allow the rest of the Division to pass through. Since its first commander, Colonel Andrew Jackson in the War of 1812, this Regiment has lived up to its motto: "Willing and Able."

In my battalion's history, the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice are many. Forever engraved in my memory are the 10 fallen soldiers from my battalion: Sanders, Solomon, Smith, Creighton, Williams, Curtin, Rincon, Meyers, Hollensaid, and Sergeant First Class Smith—the first soldier in Iraqi Freedom nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor.

On April 4, 2003, SFC Paul R. Smith began constructing an enemy prisoner of war holding area, unaware of the impending company-sized threat. When a hostile force of one hundred enemy soldiers attacked, SFC Smith organized a fighting force of approximately twenty soldiers. As the fight developed, he personally threw a hand grenade, fired an Anti-Tank System, and led the casualty evacuation of three wounded soldiers.

Fearing the enemy would overrun the three wounded soldiers and over 75 others in the Forward Aid Station and Mortar Platoon, SFC Smith moved under constant enemy fire to a .50 caliber machine gun on a damaged armored personnel carrier. With total disregard for his own life, he maintained his position and continued to engage the enemy. I watched him fight before his death—an unbelievable act of courage.

I will also never forget the fifty soldiers of my command who were seriously wounded. I am forever grateful for their service to our nation.

Our National Commitment

Abraham Lincoln told us in his second inaugural address that in war we must "bind up the nation's wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." Even while entangled in a deadly Civil War, President Lincoln communicated our enduring commitment to those who voluntarily serve this country.

To ensure future generations aspire to serve this nation as our veterans have done since the Revolutionary War, we must fulfill our obligation to them and their families. This requires ongoing state, local, and federal initiatives to make citizens aware of our commitment to help veterans and their families—especially those injured, struggling with civilian transition, living in single-parent households, or needing financial assistance.

A Path Forward: What Veterans Need Now

Jobs. Period.

Service members must be able to obtain gainful employment when transitioning out of the military, and family members must be able to get jobs as they relocate. There is no more important issue in this economic climate than ensuring our transitioning service members and their families have a competitive edge in the marketplace. It is completely unacceptable that veterans suffer higher levels of unemployment and homelessness than non-veterans.

This means:

Real agreements with large contractors to cross-train service members as part of contractual requirements

Financial rewards for companies hiring veterans and spouses

Continuing benefits promised in the GI Bill

Paying companies the equivalent unemployment insurance benefits when they hire veterans for periods of 12-24 months

Incorporating SBA and local banks in projects allowing service members and their families to start businesses

Reducing administrative burdens with simplified contracting vehicles to support veteran-owned businesses

Providing tax incentives to large businesses using veteran-owned businesses for services

A Truly Responsive VA

As with most government agencies, the VA risks becoming an unresponsive behemoth. What we need is a clear mission and adherence to it. Veterans from OIF and OEF are young, with full lives ahead. From the moment they decide to leave service, their transition to the VA system must be seamless and supportive.

This means:

Clearing the backlog of VA claims within 90 days

Submitting all new claims 60 days before separation from active service

Full integration of DoD and VA medical systems

VA medical centers operating evenings and weekends to accommodate working veterans

Establishing a central credentialing repository for all VA, DoD, and contractor physicians

Implementing comprehensive online medical record solutions

Commitment to Strength

It's easy to target defense spending as the first area for cuts, but the strength of our nation is built on the bedrock of strong national defense. Freedom is not an entitlement program. You don't have to be a certain age, color, or income bracket to receive it. Freedom, in all ways we define and enjoy it, is something we all share—but also something we must all protect.

Looking Forward

As we consider our nation's future, we must remember that the optimism of our people is the reason for America's prominence in the world. Veterans help serve as a poignant reminder of people who pledge themselves to support this nation and remain optimistic about our country and our future.

Consider one young Marine from Deptford, N.J., who lost both legs and four fingers to an IED in Iraq. He felt he had let down his brothers in arms, yet desperately wanted to heal enough to reunite with his platoon. That wish motivated him through sixteen surgeries and three skin grafts, despite pain so intense his screams echoed throughout the National Naval Medical Center.

This is the devotion we honor—the glory of the American Veteran that illuminates our nation's history and secures our future. Because of all the service members today and the veterans of yesterday, America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.