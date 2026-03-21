Army Pursues More Land-Fired Tomahawks & Hypersonics for Pacific

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
The US Army Pacific has been working with the Navy to develop new maneuver tactics and Concepts of Operation to support a fast-increasing number of mobile land-fired weapons systems, such as the Typhon Mid-Range-Capability missile system sent to the Philippines and now Japan.
In development for several years, the Army's Typhon MRC is a substantial and highly impactful new weapons system, capable of firing the Army's emerging Precision Strike Missile as well as land-fired variants of the SM-6 and Tomahawk missile. Now, the "battery" is also said to be capable of integrating "hypersonic" weapons as well, a capability of great tactical and operational significance.
A mobile, hypersonic-capable land-fired missile system such as the Typhon enables new abilities for commanders to target moving ships at sea, aircraft or land targets over water and integrate a new land-based, multi-domain attack system.Moving the Typhon MRC to the Philippines brings the Army a medium-range, precision-guided land-fired cruise missile capable of hitting maritime targets from coastal positions.
More Tomahawks for Typhon in Philippines
The Typhon is both long-range and precision guided, and Typhons now stationed in the Northern Philippines can hold ocean areas at risk as far away as 1,200 miles. This is extremely significant, given that the Chinese coastline is roughly 1,854 miles from the Philippines, therefore the Typhon can cover two-thirds of the ocean area between the two countries with highly-precise, ship-sinking ground fires.
In recent years, the Navy has even upgraded the Tomahawk into a Tactical Tomahawk variant able to track and destroy moving targets at sea by adjusting course in flight. The Block IV Tomahawk can travel at speeds up to 500mph for distances up to 900 miles and operates with a two-way datalink, ISR capability and "loitering" capacity to adjust to emerging targets. It's likely the Army could ground fire a Tactical Tomahawk to attack moving targets, something which may require some software or fire-control adaptations. The introduction of mid-range land-attack weapons brings new stand-off precision attack capabilities to ground commanders.
One of the most important benefits would be improved long-range strike capability. Modern warfare increasingly emphasizes the ability to hit critical enemy infrastructure—such as command centers, radar installations, logistics hubs, and air defense systems—from long distances. Land-fired Tomahawks would allow the Army to strike these targets without relying solely on aircraft or naval forces. This would provide commanders with more flexibility and ensure that precision strike capability remains available even if air bases or naval assets are limited or occupied elsewhere.
Army-Navy Synergy
Another advantage is the ability to support joint operations. The U.S. military often conducts missions in coordination between different branches. Land-based Tomahawk units could complement missiles launched from ships or aircraft, creating multiple directions of attack that would complicate an adversary’s defense. When combined with naval Tomahawk launches and air-delivered weapons, land-fired systems would make it harder for enemy forces to predict where attacks will come from, increasing the likelihood that key targets could be successfully neutralized early in a conflict.
Mobility and survivability are also important factors. Modern ground-based launch systems can be mounted on mobile platforms that can relocate frequently. This mobility makes them harder for enemy forces to detect and destroy. If dispersed across a wide area, these units could provide persistent strike capability even in contested environments where fixed bases might be vulnerable to missile or air attack.
Tomahawks Deter China
Additionally, land-fired Tomahawks could strengthen the deterrence mission in key parts of the Pacific such as the Philippines, as it places mainland China within striking reach. This would be particularly true if more land-fired Tomahawks were integrated into the Typhon or made available in additional stockpiles. Forward-deployed missile units would signal that the U.S. has the capability to strike critical targets quickly if necessary. This presence could discourage potential adversaries from escalating conflicts, since they would know that important military infrastructure could be targeted from long range.
Perhaps of greatest significance, expanding land-based Tomahawk deployments could support the joint fight by reducing pressure on naval forces. Ships carrying Tomahawk missiles are often tasked with multiple missions, including air defense, patrol operations, and escort duties. If the Army can provide part of the long-range strike capability from land, naval forces could focus more on sea control and maritime security missions.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University