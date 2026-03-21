Army Pursues More Land-Fired Tomahawks & Hypersonics for Pacific

Additionally, land-fired Tomahawks could strengthen the deterrence mission in key parts of the Pacific such as the Philippines, as it places mainland China within striking reach. This would be particularly true if more land-fired Tomahawks were integrated into the Typhon or made available in additional stockpiles. Forward-deployed missile units would signal that the U.S. has the capability to strike critical targets quickly if necessary. This presence could discourage potential adversaries from escalating conflicts, since they would know that important military infrastructure could be targeted from long range.