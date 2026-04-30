Why Massive Pentagon Budget? B-21, Golden Dome, F-47, F/A-XX, Columbia-class, Nuclear Triad, Missiles

First, the modern threat landscape is more complex than at any point since the Cold War. The United States faces simultaneous challenges from near-peer competitors, regional conflicts, cyber threats, and emerging domains like space and artificial intelligence. This reality is underscored by the current Iran war, as it opens up discussions to ensure the Pentagon is able to sustain a “massive” arsenal of the missiles, interceptors, drones and AI-enabled computing. Maintaining deterrence across all of these fronts requires not just maintaining existing capabilities, but modernizing them. A $1.5 trillion budget would accelerate the replacement of aging systems—many of which date back decades—with next-generation platforms designed for contested environments.The Air Force, for example, has had great success “upgrading” legacy platforms to support modernization goals, there is still a consistent, growing U.S. Air Force “needs” more new platforms.