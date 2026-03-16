154 Tomahawks & Special Ops Support: Could the Navy Keep SSGN Guided Missile Submarines?

Mission longevity has also been a key factor for SSGNs, as they are capable of remaining at sea for continuous missions for nearly two years if needed. The USS Florida, for example, is an SSGN which traveled nearly 70,000 miles throughout the course of 700 days. This dwell time is quite significant from a tactical point of view, as a submarine able to sustain undersea operations for this length of time increases survivability and improves mission prospects. This ability to sustain operations and project power is of particular relevance in areas such as the Pacific where a vast maritime geographical expanse might require extended deployments and a potential need for large-scale firepower.