1980s Wargame: Can Old Diesel-Electric Submarines Find "Quiet" Spaces to Defeat US Navy Carriers?

This incident likely informed the US Navy’s development of attack submarines in subsequent decades, given the large extent to which Virginia-class submarines are built with specialized engine-quieting technologies. Virginia-class attack submarines have also greatly increased their surveillance capabilities as they can quietly conduct forward reconnaissance in high-threat areas without being easily detected. This rare but heavily influential simulation development in the 1980s may also have inspired or informed the Navy’s decision to build its new Columbia-class submarines with diesel electric propulsion. Much like the Oberon did with success in the simulation, Columbia submarines are engineered to quietly “linger” in undetected waters, often limiting movements to reduce detectability.