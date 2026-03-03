2005 Wargame: Single Stealthy Swedish Submarine Sinks Massive U.S. Carrier

During the war games, the Gotland was tasked with playing the role of an enemy submarine attempting to attack a U.S. carrier strike group. In one widely cited exercise, the submarine successfully evaded the escorting ships and aircraft, maneuvered into firing position, and executed a simulated torpedo attack against the carrier. In naval exercises, such an outcome is often referred to as a “kill,” meaning that, under real combat conditions, the targeted ship would likely have been disabled or sunk. Reports of this simulated attack led to the dramatic claim that Gotland had “sunk” the USS Ronald Reagan.