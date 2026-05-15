Boeing vs Northrop: Who Has the F/A-XX Edge?

Northrop, however, is well known for pure speed as well, given the performance, longevity and dog-fighting prowess associated with its F-14 Tomcat. While both Boeing and Northrop have decades of expertise building and maintaining maritime, carrier-launched fighter jets with the F/A-18 and F-14, the Tomcat has over the years come to be known as the faster and more agile of the two. The F/A-18 has been credited with an ability to use its combat capability as well as its “sensing” capacity to “detect” threats from beyond a ship’s radar horizon; the Super Hornet became known as an aerial quarterback during years of air-attacks against ISIS years ago. One of the critical F/A-18 upgrades has been the integration of InfraRed Search and Track, a “sensing” and “targeting” technology built to function in an EW-threat environment with greater range, accuracy and security.