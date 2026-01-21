Breakthrough "Neutron Beam" Technology Protects Submarines From "Cracks" & "Attacks"

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
Researchers from the U.S. Navy, academia and industry are uncovering a breakthrough method of protecting submarines from the heavy weight of water pressure, cracks in the welding and corrosion. The technique, now being uncovered through a collaborative effort between the U.S, Navy, Electric Boat and the University of Connecticut, uses “neutron beams” to discover “microscopic” flaws in a submarine hull. This means flaws, potential cracks or points of structural damage can be found much earlier than was previously possible, a circumstance which enables problems to be fixed before they become catastrophic.
“Nuclear submarines, which are vital to US national security, regularly dive beyond 800 feet (244 meters) below the ocean’s surface, where external pressures exceed 50,000 pounds per square foot,” an essay in Interesting Engineering states.
The concept is to monitor the condition of the welding of a submarine hull to detect potential problem areas and make necessary adjustments before irreparable damage is done. Neutron beams, according to an essay in “Interesting Engineering,” can “penetrate” thick metal submarine hulls without causing damage. Large steel plates are welded together to connect “modules,” or structural parts of a submarine, and the condition of these welding areas can be precisely monitored, assessed and anticipated using neutron beams.
Neutron Beams
“Unlike X-rays, neutrons can penetrate deeply into thick metals without damaging them. Using neutron diffraction, the team measured changes in atomic lattice spacing caused by internal stress. At the same time, neutron radiography revealed density variations and hidden internal features within welds,” the essay in Interesting Engineering states.
Upon initial examination, one is not likely to think of a submarine hull “cracking” or accidentally breaking and opening up to let in water endangering the boat and its crew. However, even securely welded metal plates experience intense pressure due to a number of variables such as water weight placed upon them depending on depth, extreme temperatures such as arctic conditions or simple collision or “hit” or any kind. At depths up to 800 feet, microscopic flaws in a sub’s steel pressure hull can present “risks” to the structural integrity of the boat, as explained by the Interesting Engineering essay.
One issue of concern to submarine operators is known as “ductility dip cracking,” when tiny cracks or fissures can happen with welded metals which can weaken over time. If weakening is discovered before it gets to a catastrophic level, then perhaps repairs can be made. Therefore, the prospect of neutron beams introduces what seems like a potential to extend and improve submarine service life without increasing risk,.
Damage assessment
The advantage of neutron beams, should they fully come to fruition as a way to protect submarines, would seem to be an issue of timing. For example, should extremely small or otherwise undetectable cracks in a submarine hull be discovered early in the process, lives can be saved through the implementation of quick, early repairs. Once cracks and fissures reach a certain point of no return, they could of course imperil a submarine and its crew, yet a submarine is much more likely to be repaired if small, seemingly undetectable problems in the welding seams or hull are discovered at a microscopic level.
Thwarting attacks
A technological capability of this kind might quickly help determine the impact or consequence of a kinetic strike or “hit” to a submarine in maritime combat. Perhaps a submarine is hit with rockets or small arms fire from the air when it surfaces, or is partially hit in some areas by torpedoes and other kinds of undersea fire.” The speed at which hull problems can be determined and mitigated or corrected would seem to be a critical factor in determining whether a submarine survives or fills with water and fully sinks. Naturally, the sooner this kind of damage is known, the morley likely a boat is to survive. Rapid identification of problem areas would give submarine commanders the ability to repair problems before they fully destroy or disable the undersea boat.
