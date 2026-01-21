Breakthrough "Neutron Beam" Technology Protects Submarines From "Cracks" & "Attacks"

A technological capability of this kind might quickly help determine the impact or consequence of a kinetic strike or “hit” to a submarine in maritime combat. Perhaps a submarine is hit with rockets or small arms fire from the air when it surfaces, or is partially hit in some areas by torpedoes and other kinds of undersea fire.” The speed at which hull problems can be determined and mitigated or corrected would seem to be a critical factor in determining whether a submarine survives or fills with water and fully sinks. Naturally, the sooner this kind of damage is known, the morley likely a boat is to survive. Rapid identification of problem areas would give submarine commanders the ability to repair problems before they fully destroy or disable the undersea boat.