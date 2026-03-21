Can Iranian Shahed Drone Swarms Threaten the U.S, Navy?

The growing use of low-cost Iranian drones presents a serious strategic challenge in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important waterways in the global economy. Located between Iran and Oman, this narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serves as a vital route for global energy shipments. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass through the strait each day, meaning any disruption can have immediate worldwide economic consequences. This is now unfolding on a global stage as Iran seeks to close the Strait of Hormuz and continues to attack commercial ships transiting through the chokepoint.