Can Iranian Shahed Drone Swarms Threaten the U.S, Navy?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
The growing use of low-cost Iranian drones presents a serious strategic challenge in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important waterways in the global economy. Located between Iran and Oman, this narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serves as a vital route for global energy shipments. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass through the strait each day, meaning any disruption can have immediate worldwide economic consequences. This is now unfolding on a global stage as Iran seeks to close the Strait of Hormuz and continues to attack commercial ships transiting through the chokepoint.
Low-cost drones give Iran an asymmetric tool that allows it to threaten shipping and naval forces without relying on expensive conventional weapons. Many Iranian drones are relatively simple systems designed to be mass-produced and used in large numbers. Analysts estimate that Iran’s drone industry could produce thousands of drones each month, enabling sustained operations even during extended conflicts. This ability to manufacture large quantities means Iran could maintain pressure on maritime traffic for long periods, launching repeated waves of drones against ships or coastal infrastructure.
Saturation Attacks
One of the most significant challenges posed by these drones is the concept of “saturation attacks.” Instead of relying on a single sophisticated weapon, Iran can launch multiple drones simultaneously in order to overwhelm defensive systems. Modern naval ships possess advanced air-defense systems, but these defenses can be strained if many targets appear at once. According to defense analysts, a swarm of drones combined with other threats such as missiles or fast attack boats can overload sensors and interceptors, complicating defensive responses.
Another key issue is the unfavorable cost exchange ratio. Many Iranian drones cost tens of thousands of dollars, while the interceptor missiles used to destroy them may cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. This economic imbalance means that even successful defenses can be financially inefficient. In a prolonged conflict, defending forces could expend expensive weapons faster than attackers expend drones, creating strategic pressure on naval defenses.
Drones also threaten the stability of global shipping through psychological and economic effects. Even a few successful strikes on oil tankers can cause shipping companies and insurers to reconsider operating in the region. Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already been affected during periods of tension, with some shipping lines halting transit and insurance premiums rising dramatically. Because commercial vessels are large and relatively slow targets, they are particularly vulnerable to drone attacks or explosive unmanned boats.
Narrow Strait of Hormuz
Geography further amplifies the drone threat. The Strait of Hormuz is only about 21 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point and lies very close to Iranian territory. This proximity allows Iranian forces to launch drones from coastal bases, islands, or even small vessels, making it difficult for defending forces to monitor every possible launch site. Drones can also be used for surveillance, providing targeting data for other weapons such as missiles or naval mines.
The threat with both boat and drone swarms originates with a similar concept, as they simply try to overwhelm defenses from so many angles at one time – that some get through to cause destruction. The use of low-cost drones fits into Iran’s broader strategy of asymmetric warfare. Rather than attempting to match the naval power of countries such as the United States directly, Iran focuses on inexpensive systems that exploit geographic advantages and overwhelm more advanced forces through numbers and persistence. When combined with mines, missile batteries, and fast attack craft, drones form part of a layered strategy designed to complicate naval operations and potentially disrupt global energy flows.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University