Carrier Comeback: USS Ford Rebounds, Continues Repairs

While the problems encountered on the ship were clear to generate headlines and cause concern, there is a larger reality lurking beneath the “radar” of public perception and discourse. It appears the USS Ford provided critical, time-sensitive support to two vital U.S. military missions, and its modern technological components appear to have functioned well. This is great news for a ship which was at one point derided for being too “ambitious” with efforts to integrate new generations of technology. However, after delays and growing pains, the breakthrough technologies woven into the USS Ford appear to prove combat ready and combat worthy. There do not appear to have been any problems with the ship’s Electromagnetic Launch system which enables smoother, faster, more stable take-off. The ship’s large deck space must have certainly supported a high sortie rate and mission op-tempo. The electric elevators allows for much faster and more efficient re-arming and re-fueling between missions, and it seems entirely likely that none of these new, breakthrough systems experienced any kind of problem or malfunction. These factors would seem to indicate that, despite its deployment problems, the USS Ford appear poised for a successful operational future.