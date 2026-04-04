Carrier Comeback: USS Ford Rebounds, Continues Repairs

Despite mission successes, the cutting-edge USS Ford battled plumbing issues and a fire. Now, this revolutionary carrier undergoes critical repairs.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior
There is little doubt that the U.S. Navy’s famous USS Ford supercarrier is in need of serious “down time” and repairs following its extended deployment to Venezuela and the Middle East. The carrier made headlines in many respects, as it is the first in class of a new generation of carriers, engineered with an entire system of next-generation maritime warfare technologies. Credited for supporting the successful Venezuela abduction of Maduro, the USS Ford was re-tasked to support the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
The USS Ford has been widely credited for successfully performing these missions, as its larger deck space enables a higher sortie-rate, its on-board generators support computing and electromagnetic catapult, and its electric elevators allow for rapid re-arming and refueling of fighter jets.
Yet, despite its credited mission success on a wildly uncharacteristic 250-plus-day deployment for the modern era, the ship has been embattled with a range of serious problems. Not only does a deployment of this length take a measurable psychological toll on crew members, families and equipment, but it also places strain upon the infrastructure of the ship itself. The USS Ford experienced complications and problems with its plumbing system and a “fire” broke out on board the ship. The causes for these things are not entirely clear, as of yet, but it seems likely that they pertain to a mixture of human and mechanical variables associated with an extremely long, unanticipated wartime deployment. All ships, especially massive carriers, need consistent routine maintenance consisting of equipment checks, cleanings, inspections and overall wear and tear assessments. It seems realistic that certain problems or challenges may have simply been “missed” or “left unattended” for too long.
How Long to Repair
There is no real way to know how long it will take the USS Ford to return to operational service, as the scale of the mechanical or technological problems has yet to be fully discovered. Once the core issues and areas of concern are identified, it seems likely that the ship may be in need of some substantial overhaul. Should the entire plumbing system be in disarray or rendered inoperative, there may be a need for widespread repairs and reconstruction. There are similar uncertainties related to the on-board fire, which was determined to be “non-combat” related; there has been speculation that a dryer vent in the laundry area may have sparked the blaze, which caused at least 200 sailors to be treated for smoke inhalation.
By contrast, it is also conceivable that the maintenance problems could be fully addressed or solved with some quicker fixes, as they may have simply been caused by a mixture of human error and “over-taxed” equipment and mechanical systems.
Favorable Outlook
While the problems encountered on the ship were clear to generate headlines and cause concern, there is a larger reality lurking beneath the “radar” of public perception and discourse. It appears the USS Ford provided critical, time-sensitive support to two vital U.S. military missions, and its modern technological components appear to have functioned well. This is great news for a ship which was at one point derided for being too “ambitious” with efforts to integrate new generations of technology. However, after delays and growing pains, the breakthrough technologies woven into the USS Ford appear to prove combat ready and combat worthy. There do not appear to have been any problems with the ship’s Electromagnetic Launch system which enables smoother, faster, more stable take-off. The ship’s large deck space must have certainly supported a high sortie rate and mission op-tempo. The electric elevators allows for much faster and more efficient re-arming and re-fueling between missions, and it seems entirely likely that none of these new, breakthrough systems experienced any kind of problem or malfunction. These factors would seem to indicate that, despite its deployment problems, the USS Ford appear poised for a successful operational future.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University