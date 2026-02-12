China's Dangerous Sea-Launched J-35 Stealth Fighter - an F-35 & F-22 "Rip Off?"

However, apart from some observable stealth features of the J-35, the largest questions related to its relative ability to compete with a US F-35 pertain to other key variables such as computing, sensing, targeting, and weapons. Aside from the singular question of stealth, the margin of difference between the J-35 and US-F-35 likely relates to sensing range, targeting, and drone-like surveillance capacity. The F-35, while of course stealthy, is heralded for its ability to see, target, and destroy enemy aircraft from standoff ranges where it is not itself detected. Several years ago, during a US Air Force Red Flag wargame and combat exercise, the US F-35 was able to see and destroy a group of 4th-generation aircraft at ranges where it remained undetected. This question of sensor range and image fidelity is a distinguishing element of the F-35, attributes made possible by advanced computing, sensing, targeting and weapons reach and precision.