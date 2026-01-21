China's Submarine Explosion: Are Type 093 Attack Subs "Quieter" Than US Navy Virginia-class

The PLAN is already building its next generation of attack submarines which seek to integrate nuclear propulsion with AIP at the same time. The Type 041 Zhou-class submarines are a first of its kind for China, as they are the first submarines with a nuclear reactor. This results in a hybrid propulsion system which integrates a conventional diesel-electric engine with a small, low-power nuclear reactor for AIP. The two systems are intended to augment one another and, ideally, combine the stealth and quieting technology of AIP with the speed, power and performance of nuclear propulsion.