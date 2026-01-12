Could 80s-Era Avenger II Carrier-Launched Stealth Bomber Come Back?

Looking back a few years, the A-12 Avenger II was most likely canceled for technological reasons, given the complexity of the engineering challenges involved with landing a stealthy bomber on a moving carrier. However, the concept and ambition certainly lived on, and the US Navy is now engineering special manned and unmanned systems and command and control centers built to support bombing missions from carriers. Many news essays on the Avenger II spoke of soaring costs and design complications at the time of the cancelation.