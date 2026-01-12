Could Japan's Massive Taigei-class Submarines Outperform China

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Japan’s new Taigei-class submarine is called the “Big Whale” for a specific reason: the boat is 100 tons heavier, quieter, and more lethal than the preceding Soryu-class. The Japanese Maritime Defence Force has launched as many as six new Taigei-class submarines, and three have been commissioned since 2022. The boats are a generational leap forward in the realm of undersea technology intended to improve quieting, stealthiness, survivability, higher power output, and emitted “vibrations.”
Interestingly enough, while the new submarines have only been launched in just the last three years, the technological components of the boats are the result of more than a decade of cutting-edge research.
Stealthy Taigei
A key focus of the research helped uncover and integrate new propeller and hull-shape designs capable of reducing noise generation and improving impact resistance. Similarly, Japanese research also incorporated new “floorboards” attached to the inner shell through a buffer mechanism intended to minimize “vibrations” inside the submarine from emitting a more detectable signal into the water. The floorboards also are designed to improve survivability by reducing “shock” impact from outside the boat.
The Taigei-class also incorporates a new “snorkel” power generation system designed to be quieter and generate higher power output, improving functionality and survivability. Slides published by the Japanese Defense Ministry show that the Snorkel system streamlines power generation and brings the critical added benefit of supporting cutting-edge kinds of on-board power to support electronic systems.
Taigei & Virginia-class Submarines
Technologically advanced submarines, such as the United States Navy Virginia-class, require new levels of electrical power to support next-generation on-board systems. Finally, the new JMSDF submarines operate with lithium-ion batteries, which extends undersea mission time to a greater extent than what is made possible by diesel/electric submarines.
The arrival of these Japanese submarines is highly significant in terms of a US-Japanese allied deterrence effort in the Pacific, given that China is quickly progressing with its Jin-class submarines and already operates a larger Navy than the United States.
Therefore, a Japanese buildup advancing new generations of technology could immeasurably strengthen US-Japanese undersea superiority and deterrence. This is of vital significance to any US-Japanese ability to defend Taiwan, as there is a credible argument suggesting that submarines could in fact “save” the island.
Japan vs China UnderSea
While the US and Japan would, at least at the moment, operate with air superiority in the region due to its collective number of available F-35s, China’s surface fleet will likely present a serious and formidable challenge to any US-Japanese surface defenses and Taiwanese ground-based weapons.
However, should the US and Japan operate with undersea superiority, a Chinese amphibious attack on the surface would be highly vulnerable to destruction from undersea. While the US Navy still operates with an attack submarine deficit, which may grow more prominent in coming years, Virginia-class Block III and beyond boats have integrated with the fleet with a new generation of quieting and stealth-enhancing technologies.
When combined with Japan’s growing fleet of advanced Taigei-Class submarines, it’s conceivable that US and Japanese subs could track and destroy both PRC submarines and surface ships in a manner surface ships could not. Surface ships are detectable by air, satellite, and surface surveillance technologies. Yet, undersea submarines conducting clandestine reconnaissance and attack missions could potentially destroy a Chinese Navy attack without being detected fast enough.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University