Could U.S. Navy "CVV" Medium-Size Carriers Make a Comeback?

Today, however, the strategic environment is different. Advances in anti-ship missile technology, particularly from potential adversaries such as China, have raised concerns about the vulnerability of large carriers. A single Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier represents an enormous concentration of military power—and risk. If such a ship were disabled or destroyed, the operational and symbolic impact would be significant. This has led some analysts to argue that a larger number of smaller carriers could provide greater resilience through distribution, the idea being that sheer redundancy is a survivability enhancing characteristic as the Navy could continue to project air power if one or two were hit or disabled. However, the need to build smaller, more survivable carriers is offset or contradicted by current combat reality, as not a single carrier has been successfully “hit” during Epic Fury despite hundreds of Iranian missile attacks.