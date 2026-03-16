Deck-Mounted Guns, Missiles & Air Power: How U.S. Navy Ships Can Counter Small Boat Swarms

Swarms of aerial attack drones could only further compound the risks to U.S. warships in the area given that they too could operate with a proximity advantage, given how “narrow” the Strait of Hormuz is. Unlike U.S. Navy warships in the Red Sea, which operated with stand-off distance from shore, ship-integrated AEGIS radar and a multi-domain ability to intercept or counter attacking drones with aircraft, deck-mounted guns or ship-fired interceptors, U.S. Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz operate with a much smaller geographical or range “window” through which to “see” and “counter” incoming swarms. The U.S. Navy had great success countering Houthi-fired cruise missiles, drones and rockets in the Red Sea, yet a close-in small boat or drone swarm attack in the Strait of Hormuz presents a more complex and altogether different threat equation. Countering drone “swarms” in the Strait of Hormuz from surface ships would similarly present a complex threat, as swarms may simply present too many approaching targets for deck-mounted guns, ship-fired interceptors or other kinds of ship defenses such as SeaRAM rockets or the Close-in-Weapons-System. Even though the rapid arrival of “proximity fuses” able to disperse fragments through an “area” to destroy multiple drones at one time could prove effective, ultimately a non-kinetic countermeasure such as EW or High-Powered Microwave might prove more effective against a swarm.