Do Emerging Chinese Hypersonic Weapons Make Carriers Obsolete?

A now deployed technology called Naval Integrated Fire Control - Counter Air uses Hawkeye surveillance planes and even F-35s to function as an “aerial” relay node able to detect threats from beyond the radar aperture from where ship radar can detect. NIFCA is an integrated system which uses an airborne gateway as a sensor to send threat data down to the ship while the attacking missile is at much safer ranges. The aerial sensor then cues ship-based fire control to launch an SM-6 interceptor to fly up and intercept or destroy the incoming enemy missile. NIFC-CA was first deployed more than six years ago on US Navy destroyers and has likely been upgraded since then as well. Layered ship defenses are also increasingly engineered with laser weapons and advanced EW able to track and “jam” the electronic guidance systems built into the Chinese carrier-killer missiles.