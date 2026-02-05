Extending the USS Nimitz Carrier 10-Years Gives Navy 12 Carrier Fleet

The distinguished and successful combat performance of the Nimitz-class carriers have earned the ships a permanent resting place in the annals of Naval history, as they have projected power, propelled and sustained air attacks and operated as a powerful “deterrent” and symbol of American power. These carriers have not only launched successful war campaigns but also served to safeguard international waterways for decades. Protecting free commerce and movement on the seas is one of the Navy’s key, yet often lesser recognized missions, given the large percentage of international trade which takes place over water. This is one key reason why the US Navy does a lot of forward operations placing carriers in critical, high-value areas of great significance to world waterway travel.