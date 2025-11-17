F/A-XX Brings Paradigm-Changing Stealth, Weapons & Sensing

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

Many key variables are hanging in the balance of the F/A-XX future such as questions of stealth, range, fleet size, service life and, perhaps of greatest significance, its ability to address the fast-evolving Chinese threat equation. Nevertheless, the mysterious and still uncertain F/A-XX carrier-launched stealth fighter continues to inspire the imagination, as it may introduce the stealthiest, fastest and most capable maritime fighter the world has ever seen.

There continue to be defining advances in the realm of stealth technology, fighter jet range capability, sensing and targeting fidelity and AI-enabled computing and data processing, all factors likely to figure prominently in the realm of 6th-Gen.

Stealth Breakthroughs

In terms of pure stealth, the available renderings of F/A-XX configurations would seem to indicate that there have been substantial breakthroughs with efforts to reduce radar signature of a fighter jet. It appears possible that an F/A-XX jet could be built to achieve fighter jet-like agility, speed and performance parameters with a fully horizontal, ultra-stealthy bomber-like blended wing-body fuselage configuration. Stealth bombers such as the B-2 and B-21 are regarded as being the stealthiest in existence given their purely horizontal smooth, rounded exterior. The absence of protruding structures, tails and vertical shapes offers ground-based enemy radar “pings” very few contours off of which to “bounce” and generate a return rendering. A B-21, for instance, is expected to appear like a small bird to enemy radar systems.

Fighter jets, while still stealthy, are considered less stealthy than high altitude bombers because they have historically needed fins, tails, sharp angles and other protruding structures to “vector” and aerodynamically achieve air combat agility. However, it appears technological breakthroughs in aerial maneuverability may enable a purely horizontal stealth fighter such as the F-47 or F/A-XX to achieve F-22 and F-35-like air dominance with a much stealthier, bomber-like airframe. In essence, the F/A-XX could have B-21-like stealth capability combined with F-22 speed and aerial maneuverability.

AI, Sensing, Range

The F-35 was deliberately engineered to accommodate sensing, computing and weapons upgrades with technical standards designed to integrate new technologies as they emerge. This will serve the aircraft well into the future and helps explain why the Pentagon plans to fly the F-35 into the 2070s. However, there could be advances in the realm of AI, sensing, targeting and range sufficient to require a new jet which is yet another generation beyond the F-35. It is possible that, despite the F-35s upgrade potential, there could be limitations on the extent of new mission systems, sensing and AI-enabled computing its hardware could accommodate. It might be necessary to engineer an entirely new aircraft in order to best leverage an entirely new generation of AI, long-range sensing and weaponry.

F/A-XX Range?

For example, the F-35 arguably suffers from a range challenge in the Pacific. Parts of Southern Japan are a few hundred miles from Taiwan, and Manila in the Philippines is about 925km from Taiwan, distances potentially within reach of an F-35A should it be stationed there.

The F-35C has a range of roughly 1,300 miles, so that means it would need to operate roughly 500 miles from the coast of mainland China to be able to project power with some dwell time and return to its carrier. However, China’s famous DF-26 “carrier killer” missile can travel ranges out to 2,000 miles, so it is unclear if US Navy carriers could risk projecting power from only 500 miles off shore. This is why the US Navy will deploy its MQ-25 Stingray carrier-launched refueler drone, as it could potentially double the strike range of an ocean-launched F-35C.

A new F/A-XX might be engineered to travel much longer distances. Therefore, with a massively longer attack range, longer range sensors and next-generation weapons, a new 6th-generation F/A-XX might have more success operating at greater distances off shore more survivable for carriers.

Chinese J-20 Threat

One initial question can simply be understood in terms of the question of “mass,” meaning the US Navy would likely be at a large fleet-size deficit compared with China in the event of a conflict in the Pacific. China is now believed to operate as many as 300 J-20 5th-generation fighters, a sizable available force in position to defend China’s coastal waters up to several hundred miles off shore. Although China cannot launch the J-20 from the ocean as it is a land-launched fighter, it could certainly reach the waters around Taiwan and extend several hundred miles off the shore toward the first island chain. Hundreds of J-20s could form a perimeter formation in a semi-circle off the Chinese coast, positioned to defend a sphere of PLA influence and security.

The Chinese threat equation extends far beyond the J-20 as well, given the fast emergence of the now operational carrier-launched J-35 stealthy 5th-gen aircraft. Previously the J-31, the carrier-launched J-35 5th-gen stealth jet is already flying from PLA Navy carriers, and given that China is well known for its civil-military fusion as it pertains to weapons and platform production capacity, a sizeable fleet of J-35s is expected to arrive in coming years. The J-35 looks like the F-35C and may rival its capabilities, depending upon the performance of its computing, sensing, fire control, weapons and agility.

Chinese 6th-Gen

Perhaps of even greater concern to the Pentagon, the PLA appears to be accelerating two new, previously unseen 6th-generation aircraft, the Shenyang J-50 and triple engine stealth fighter-bomber hybrid Shenyang J-36. Many details and specifics related to these 6th-gen aircraft are not yet available, however it is entirely conceivable that one or both of them could be carrier-launched.

Range Deficit

Early speculation and some reporting related to the F-47 and F/A-XX indicate that the Pentagon’s emerging 6th-generation stealth fighters are being built with the ability to fly much longer ranges than existing 5th-gen aircraft. This is of great tactical relevance in the huge expanse of the Pacific, as the Pentagon has indicated that the F-47 will likely operate with a range of 2,000 miles. Should the F/A-XX operate with a similar range, it would introduce new tactical and strategic considerations as it is considerably longer than an F-35C’s overall combat range of 1,300 nautical miles. This means the F/A-XX could strike from greater distances, operate with more dwell time and attack from carriers further off shore without needing a refueler.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University