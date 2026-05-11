F/A-XX & F-35C Will Be "Networked" For Joint Combat & Targeting

Designed specifically for carrier operations, the F-35C features a 51-foot wingspan, making it larger than the Air Force’s F-35A and the Marine Corps’ F-35B short takeoff-and-landing variants. The aircraft is configured to carry up to 19,000 pounds of fuel and 18,000 pounds of weapons, while an empty F-35C weighs approximately 3,500 pounds. It is capable of firing two AIM-120 air-to-air missiles and two 2,000-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions. The fighter can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.6 and has a range exceeding 1,200 nautical miles.