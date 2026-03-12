FirePower Loss: Should The Navy Stop SSGN Guided Missile Sub Retirement

Tomahawk missiles are also now able to change course in flight to destroy moving targets at sea, hypersonic weapons fired from the deck of Navy destroyers and weapons such as air-and-ship-launched Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) are fast evolving instruments of Naval firepower, something which remains an unparalleled priority for the Navy and Marine Corps. Firepower will continue to prove extremely critical for Naval operations, particularly given the sheer size and capability of potential adversaries' Naval forces. The ability to "mass" power blended with precision-targeting is a massive priority for the Navy, one reason why the service may need to extend the service-life of its four SSGN Ohio-class Guided Missile Submarines able to travel with 154 Tomahawks per boat.