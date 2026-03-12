FirePower Loss: Should The Navy Stop SSGN Guided Missile Sub Retirement

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
The current war in Iran and wide-spanning range of global threats continues to indicate that a need for “massive” fires will likely endure into the future, despite fast-emerging advances in sensing, targeting and weaponry. The need for long-range, stand-off weapons such as Tomahawks, for example, is not likely to diminish anytime soon. This is particularly true given that modern Tomahawks can change course in flight, hit moving targets and operate with a drone-like surveillance ability.
Submarine-fired Tomahawks have often been the "first to strike" weapons across many years of conflict, as they can target enemy command and control, infrastructure, equipment and weapons along with other critical high-value targets. At times, depending upon the conflict, there will be a need to unleash massive amounts of firepower or at least "position" very large amounts of firepower within striking distance of an enemy coastline. Submarines firing Tomahawks can often do this from safe stand-off ranges to prepare an enemy coastline for further, closer-in kinds of attacks.
Modern Tomahawks
Tomahawk missiles are also now able to change course in flight to destroy moving targets at sea, hypersonic weapons fired from the deck of Navy destroyers and weapons such as air-and-ship-launched Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) are fast evolving instruments of Naval firepower, something which remains an unparalleled priority for the Navy and Marine Corps. Firepower will continue to prove extremely critical for Naval operations, particularly given the sheer size and capability of potential adversaries' Naval forces. The ability to "mass" power blended with precision-targeting is a massive priority for the Navy, one reason why the service may need to extend the service-life of its four SSGN Ohio-class Guided Missile Submarines able to travel with 154 Tomahawks per boat.
Drones, networks, electronic warfare (EW) and AI-enabled multi-domain targeting are all properly receiving massive amounts of focus when it comes to innovation, modernization, and preparations for future warfare, yet none of these next-generation applications can achieve much battlefield effects without simple “firepower,” and “lethality.” Ultimately, lethal effects must be brought upon a target with sufficient destructive power to achieve the intended result. Even with the many breakthroughs in the realm of precision targeting, many targets can be large and require a substantial amount of firepower to destroy.
Keep the SSGNs
This reality is not lost on weapons developers, who recognize the importance of maintaining undersea firepower in the form of torpedoes and Tomahawk missiles. Part of this important need to “mass” firepower has for years been contained in the U.S. Navy’s so-called SSGNs, guided missile submarines, each able to carry as many as 154 Tomahawk missiles. This is an extremely impactful amount of mobile, undersea firepower, particularly given that Tomahawks can travel as far as 900 miles to a target. SSGNs have been used to fire weapons in several conflicts, including Libya in 2011.
These submarines, much like the nuclear-armed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, have already more than outlived their intended lifespan. Therefore, in anticipation of their retirement, the U.S. Navy has been fast-tracking what it calls Virginia Payload Modules for Block V Virginia-class submarines. This module is an added 80-foot section on Virginia class submarines that massively increases firepower from 12 Tomahawks to 40 Tomahawks per boat. This initiative, already progressing and under construction, is intended as a deliberate effort to help offset the loss of firepower expected when the four SSGNs retire.
However, given the sheer mass, scope, and size of potential targets in rival nations, some might be inclined to explore the possibility of extending the SSGN service life even further. Potential adversaries can present a wide array of large, yet spread apart targets such as ships, buildings, armored vehicles, and other high-density, dispersed, large objectives, therefore a successful attack upon them would likely require a large amount of sea-launched firepower. It will take many more years for sufficient numbers of Block V Virginia-class boats to arrive, so perhaps it does make sense to extend SSGNs beyond what might seem possible.
Maintenance Challenges
This is not an easy task to accomplish, however, as they have already been in service for decades and have already exceeded their expected service life. The first of four SSGNs, the USS Ohio, was commissioned as far back as 1981. Extending service life will require additional maintenance, upkeep, and sustainment of critical systems such as electronics, weapons systems, computing, command and control, and simple hull structure.
Should this be accomplished, the U.S. Navy could sustain very large amounts of firepower for many more years as Block V Virginia-class boats arrive. An attack campaign scenario against either Russia or China would likely require large amounts of firepower to attack air defenses, command and control structures, equipment, and force concentrations separated by hundreds of miles. Any counterattack in response to a Russian or Chinese assault would need to overwhelm attacking forces with responsive sea-launched firepower.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University