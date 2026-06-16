First Navy Nuclear-Armed Columbia-Class Submarine to Arrive in 2028

Should one Columbia-class submarine be detected, giving a potential adversary the possible thought that they might be able to stop, neutralize or prevent any US Navy second-strike retaliatory option, the Navy plans for built in redundancy with a fleet of 12 Columbia-class submarines simultaneously positioned in critical parts of the undersea in position to strike. The presence of multiple Columbia-class patrols at one time can ensure a second-strike retaliatory attack capability even if one is found, disabled or destroyed by an adversary in advance of a nuclear attack. There are currently 14 Ohio-class submarines, yet the Columbia-class will only consist of 12 boats, in large measure because they are being built with a cutting-edge “life-of-core” nuclear reactor, meaning they won’t have to spend time away from service out of the water in dry dock for mid-life refueling half way through their service life. A fleet of 12 Columbia-class submarines can accomplish much more undersea strategic-deterrence “presence” and deployment times can be extended.