Ford-class Lessons: Why the USS Kennedy Was Successful at Sea Trials

The deployment of the first-in-class USS Ford likely inspired further curiosity about the USS Kennedy. The USS Kennedy will replace the USS Nimitz, which is due to retire by 2027 or potentially be extended to enable a 12-carrier fleet; the Ford-class carriers are slated to incrementally replace the existing Nimitz-class carriers on a one-to-one basis in coming decades. In recent years, the U.S. Navy has hoped that the launch and anticipated success of the USS Kennedy would reflect key lessons learned from the technological struggles associated with development of the USS Ford. The Ford is now successful and operational, as it proved vital in the operation to capture Maduro in Venezuela, yet its advanced technologies such as its electromagnetic catapult and elevators encountered numerous challenges as they matured. Overall, the Navy has successfully endured these challenges and now deploys an extremely capable first-of-its kind next-generation carrier.