France Names its New PANG Carrier "Libre"

The US Navy has on several occasions conducted “dual-carrier” training operations in the Pacific to solidify collaborative attack missions on a much larger scale. If communication is established and secure in support of coordinated air-launches, an ocean-launched air campaign could double or even triple in size. This would likely prove extremely critical in the event that the US and allied forces needed to engage in great-power warfare against Russia or China. A French carrier capable of seamlessly integrating with a Ford-class US Navy carrier could double an air attack campaign from the Baltic Sea or Mediterranean if needed.