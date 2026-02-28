France's Famous Charles De Gualle Carrier Was Built for F/A-18s & French Rafales

Given its mixed record, it appears France plans to retire the Charles De Gaulle by as soon as the 2038s, yet its existence has inspired the development of the PANG, France’s second nuclear-powered carrier expected to emerge in 2038. A life span of roughly 35-to-40 years for the Charles De Gaulle would seem rather short, given that US Navy Nimitz-class carriers serve as long as 50-years with one mid-life refueling. It may be that sustainment and maintenance costs make it more cost-effective to retire. At the same time, the ship does have a record of success and it seems conceivable that it could extend beyond into the 2040s and 2050s, something which would allow France to operate multiple nuclear-powered carriers.