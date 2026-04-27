How a U.S. Navy Flight IIA Destroyer Destroyed an Iranian Ship

While the U.S. Navy is heavily focused on adding Flight III DDG 51s with new radar and weapons; the successful strike on the Iranian ship indicates that the service is also deeply invested in sustaining and upgrading its existing fleet of Flight IIA DDG 51s as well, some of which are now decades old. This is part of the reason why existing Navy Flight IIA DDG 51s are being back-fitted with newer, far more sensitive AN/SPY-6 radar systems which bring the ability to detect serious threats at much longer ranges. The new Raytheon-built radar can detect threat objects at twice the distance and half the size when compared to existing radar .As part of these upgrades to the legacy fleet, the Navy has been replacing steel structures, revamping on-board electronics and performing maintenance on the underwater hull of some existing Flight IIA destroyers that have been maintaining a high mission uptempo.