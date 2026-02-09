How Famous F-14 Tomcat "Variable Sweep Wing" Surged DogFighting Success

There is yet another Tomcat attribute which has for years been lingering beneath the surface of the jet’s often discussed merits, and that is the importance of its highly effective “variable sweep wing” enabling it to operate at a range of airspeeds. An interesting essay by the Aviation Geek Club cites several advantages associated with the wing, one of which is an increased ability to adapt and vary speeds in flight. The essay also points out a logistical advantage associated with the variable sweep wing, as it enabled an “oversweep” position moving the wings back 75-degrees, making them much easier to park together when not in use.